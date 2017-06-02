Police warn residents again about CRA scam

Oliver RCMP are warning the public of criminals posing as Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees to solicit money.

Corporal Christina Tarasoff said victims have reported receiving telephone calls from a male claiming to be a representative of the CRA.

“The caller accuses the victim of owing income tax and demands immediate payment either by credit card or prepaid credit card. If challenged the caller becomes aggressive, threatening the victim with arrest,” she said.

Some victims have reported receiving an automated message threatening that a lien will be placed on their assets and bank accounts, and stating if they do not receive a call back immediately the victim will be responsible for all legal consequences.

“These thieves are convincing, but the RCMP reminds everyone, CRA officials will not threaten court charges, jail, liens or deportation to scare you into paying dept,” Tarasoff said.

The CRA does not request prepaid credit cards.

To confirm you have been contacted by a CRA representative the RCMP encourage you to call the CRA at 1-800-959-8281 for individual concerns or 1-800-595-5525 for business related calls. You may also visit the CRA website for further information http://www.cra-arc.gc.ca/fraudprevention.