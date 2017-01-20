Police say found body deemed a homicide

The RCMP say the body of a 27-year-old Kelowna man found beside Willowbrook Road earlier this week was an apparent homicide.

Investigators cannot comment on the cause of death or the identity of the victim until the autopsy is complete. The autopsy is scheduled for Monday, January 23.

At 6:45 a.m. on the same morning, an abandoned pickup truck was located on fire near Kaleden on Highway 3A. The RCMP have determined this truck was stolen from West Kelowna on January 6.

“Although the RCMP continue to investigate this stolen truck because of its proximity to the deceased, at this point, it is unknown if there is a connection between these incidents,” the RCMP said.

Police encourage anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.