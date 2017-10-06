Police on the lookout in Oliver

The RCMP are on the lookout for someone at a road check west of Oliver this afternoon.

A police officer armed with a rifle or shotgun has been stationed on Fairview Road and Old Golf Course Road checking vehicles as they head east into the Town of Oliver.

One witness who contacted the Chronicle said the officer was carrying a shotgun and had a spike belt at the ready.

Sergeant Blaine Gervais of the Oliver RCMP said police are looking for someone believed to be involved in an attempted theft. No further details are available at this time.