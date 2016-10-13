Police looking for hunter who damaged house with shotgun blast

Oliver RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hunter who damaged a Miller Road house by discharging a shotgun on October 11.

The resident reported that a hunter dressed in camouflage with a high visibility vest was observed near the residence.

“The hunter was walking with his dog when he or she fired a shot from a shotgun, likely at the numerous quail in the area,” said Sgt. Blaine Gervais. “Several pellets from the discharged firearm struck the complainant’s residence including an entrance door.”

A query with the Penticton conservation office revealed that it is lawful to hunt in this area but it is not lawful to discharge a firearm within 100 metres of a residence. Discharging a firearm in an unsafe manner and reckless discharge of a firearm are other charges the hunter could face if caught.

If anyone has information as to the identity of this hunter please contact the local RCMP detachment at 250-498-3422.

Meanwhile, the Miller Road family is still shaken up over the incident.

Marian Shukster-Klein lives at 203 Miller Road near the hike and bike trail on the Okanagan River. She said the hunter discharged the shotgun less than 50 feet from their front door. The blast sprayed shards of pellets, which embedded themselves into the front door and chipped the glass and siding of the house, she noted.

“Only the day before a friend camping at our house saw a hunter shooting his rifle directly in front of our house straight down the hike and bike trail.”

Shukster-Klein said she has seen, on numerous occasions, hunters walking the trail with their rifles and wearing bright hunting gear, just arms reach from residential homes.

“We have a two-year-old daughter, a 12-year-old son and pets. Our yard is cluttered with toys, a trampoline, bikes and strollers, all of which were very visible from where we found the bullet casings,” she said. “If my children were outside at this time they could have been shot. The spray of pellets was less then three feet above the ground level.”

Shukster-Kleid contacted the police and was told that hunters are allowed to hunt on the hike and bike trail along the river. But a conservation officer said the shooting in question was too close to the home.

“Many of our neighbours have had similar issues with hunters in and around there property,” she said. One neighbour with a large vineyard found a hunter walking the rows of his vines with his rifle while the farmer had workers picking grapes in the rows.”

Shukster-Klein said having the hike and bike trail as a designated hunting area is “ridiculous and dangerous.” She noted the area should be designated as a non-hunting area for public safety. “Signs should be posted and arrests should be make if any hunter is found in this area.”

By Lyonel Doherty