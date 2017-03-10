Police look for stolen excavator

Oliver RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a Kubota excavator that was stolen from Black Sage Road on March 10
Police say the 2007 KX121-3 excavator had no bucket but did have a hoe pack and rock breaker. A sticker on the arm reads “Okanagan Underground Services”, and there is a phone number in white letters on the back.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The Blacksage road area from Oliver to Osoyoos has been an active area for problems! Security patrols from December to March 3rd which included information forwarded to the RCMP displaced problems in this area! This is a typical example of having no security patrols in a known problem area!