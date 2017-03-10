Police look for stolen excavator

Oliver RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a Kubota excavator that was stolen from Black Sage Road on March 10

Police say the 2007 KX121-3 excavator had no bucket but did have a hoe pack and rock breaker. A sticker on the arm reads “Okanagan Underground Services”, and there is a phone number in white letters on the back.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.