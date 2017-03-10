Police look for stolen excavator

Police look for stolen excavator

By
Oliver Chronicle
-
342
1
SHARE
A Kubota excavator similar to this one was stolen from Black Sage Road on March 10. Instead of a bucket it has a hoe pack and a rock breaker. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.

Oliver RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a Kubota excavator that was stolen from Black Sage Road on March 10

Police say the 2007 KX121-3 excavator had no bucket but did have a hoe pack and rock breaker. A sticker on the arm reads “Okanagan Underground Services”, and there is a phone number in white letters on the back.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422  or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. The Blacksage road area from Oliver to Osoyoos has been an active area for problems! Security patrols from December to March 3rd which included information forwarded to the RCMP displaced problems in this area! This is a typical example of having no security patrols in a known problem area!

LEAVE A REPLY

CAPTCHA

*