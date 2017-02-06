Police investigate motorhome fire

The Oliver RCMP is asking for the public’s help in solving a motorhome fire on River Road on Feb. 5.

At approximately 2 am, police received a call about a motor home on fire in the 8000 block of River Road near Life Church.

Police attended and located a motor home fully engulfed in flames.

The Oliver Fire Department arrived and quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

Fire department spokesman Rob Graham said power lines were down in the area that had burned off. FortisBC was called in to assist with that.

Fire crews were on scene for about one hour.

Graham said the cause of the fire is undetermined.

If anyone has information regarding the incident please call Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (2222).