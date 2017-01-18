Discovery of body suspicious, police say

Police are treating the recent discovery of a body on Willowbrook Road as suspicious.

On January 17 Penticton RCMP were called to a rural area of Willowbrook Road, near White Lake Road and White Lake, where a body had been discovered.

Investigators from the Southeast District Major Crime Unit, Police Dog Services and the Forensic Identification Unit were called to assist with the investigation, which is being treated as suspicious.

Police say the identity of the individual has not yet been confirmed.

Initial investigation leads police to believe there is no risk to the public.

Police are not releasing any further details at this time.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and cite file 2017-0705, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or www.sostips.ca.