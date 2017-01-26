Police identify homicide victim

The RCMP has identified the 27-year-old male found dead on Willowbrook Road last week as Dean Jefferey Gillette from Kelowna.

An autopsy was conducted on Jan. 24, and the pathologist confirmed the preliminary cause of Gillette’s death was a gunshot wound.

The scene where the body was recovered is still secured, as the investigation into Gillette’s death remains active and ongoing.

The RCMP also continue investigating the truck fire on Highway 3A (the same day the body was found) and any connection that incident has to Gillette’s murder.

No arrests have been made in relation to the murder, however, investigators believe Gillette was the target of this homicide.

Investigators are working to determine Gillette’s movements the evening prior to, and the morning leading up to the time his body was discovered on January 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.