Patient praises SOGH staff

Recently the emergency department at the Oliver hospital has been forced to temporarily close.

The continuous operation of this facility is absolutely essential to the community as I recently experienced.

I checked into emergency in the late afternoon of Friday, June 9 thinking I had really bad heartburn. After describing my condition to the reception nurse, I was immediately admitted to the emergency department and advised that I actually had chest pains and may be experiencing a heart attack.

The level of compassionate attention I received, the demonstration of the expertise and knowledge of the staff, and the rapid stabilization of my condition absolutely minimized any further damage to my heart.

After a brief stay in the acute care wing, where again I received the most amazing attention and care, I was transported to the Kelowna cardiac wing. During an angiogram three significantly blocked arteries were detected and immediately fixed with stents. I was released the next day feeling like a new man!

There is no doubt that the additional time it would have taken to call an ambulance and transport me to Penticton would have seriously compromised my condition and eventual outcome.

During my short stay in emergency I witnessed an extremely busy, efficient and dedicated staff process a wide variety of patient conditions, and at all times ensuring that each individual received the best of attention and care.

I do not have the names of all the great staff that helped me that evening, but I cannot thank you enough.

Dave Whitton, Gallagher Lake