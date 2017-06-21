Parking tips for merchants

As a downtown business merchant, you are undoubtedly aware of the limited parking available for patrons.

The Town of Oliver has made additional parking available in the recently purchased lot at 6219-6231 Main Street, between Edward Jones Investments and the Oliver Garden Restaurant. This area has no time limit, though it is use-at-your own risk.

The Town regularly receives complaints about parking on Main Street exceeding the two-hour limit. Business owners and employees are encouraged to utilize the new Town parking lot or other locations just outside of the downtown core.

The Traffic Bylaw 650 sets the parking limit to two hours in the downtown core, as stated on the traffic signs.

A common question asked of our bylaw enforcement officer is “Why am I getting a ticket when I moved my car?” Section 15(d) of Traffic Control Bylaw 650 states that for the purpose of calculating overtime infractions, a vehicle is considered continuously parked unless it is moved from its parking space and not returned to the same side of the street in the same block, for a period equal to, or greater than, the posted time limit.

Bylaw enforcement will also be looking out for infractions in these clearance and handicap zones.

For more information on Traffic Bylaw 650, please contact the bylaw enforcement officers at the Town office by calling 250-485-6200.

Thank you for your cooperation in leaving the parking spaces available for visitors and residents wishing to access businesses in our downtown area.

Bylaw enforcement officer, Oliver