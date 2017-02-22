Parking cheaters reminded to move on

By Lyonel Doherty

People who try to skirt around Oliver’s traffic bylaw may find themselves trying to skirt around a fine as well.

Town council has passed a couple of amendments relating to enforcement and ticketing regarding parking downtown.

Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich said the issue is some people continuously park on Main Street by moving their vehicles forward and backward in the two-hour zones.

The bylaw states that a vehicle is continuously parked unless it is moved and not returned to the same side of the street (in the same block) for a period equal or greater than the posted time limit.

The other issue that people have complained about is leaking gasoline, engine oil or other fluids.

The fine for continuous parking is $50. The fine for excessive fluid leaks is also $50.

Mayor Ron Hovanes said the bylaw, which is complaint driven, is there to encourage compliance.

“We don’t want to go out and give tickets.”

The mayor said the Town has received complaints from business owners who have reported motorists moving their vehicles back and forth all day, which interferes with their commerce.

Even some business owners are guilty of doing this, Hovanes said.

“It causes grief.”