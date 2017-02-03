Park Place owners all smiles after signing contract

Park Place owners have a big reason to smile after signing a remediation contract with Greyback Construction.

Greyback will commence work immediately and are targeting a completion date that will see owners take back their homes as early as May.

Keryn Timmerman, president of the strata council, said they’ll be back home in three months.

“The spontaneous applause that followed the vote to accept the Greyback proposal and the hugs that followed the meeting were clear evidence of the happiness that all of the Park Place owners are feeling,” Timmerman said.

Stuart Syme, treasurer of the strata council, added, “The further evidence of the mood and commitment of the owners is seen in the number of cheques that have been sent to the strata office already – even though the first installment on the levy is not due until the beginning of March.”

The 43 owners share the half million dollar project cost according to a formula based on unit size. The average levy amount is $12,000 payable in three installments of $4,000. A number of owners have already sent their cheques for their entire share.