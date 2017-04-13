Park Place cuts ribbon for homecoming

By Lyonel Doherty

Although it was pouring rain outside, there was a lot of sun inside Park Place today.

That’s because owners were welcomed home after four years of uncertainty.

An official ribbon cutting was held this morning to celebrate the completion of a $500,000 remediation project carried out by Greyback Construction. The company was hired by the strata council to complete a number of repairs required before residents could move back in after they were told to leave four years ago due to some structural damage.

At that time the strata filed a claim with its insurance company, saying the damage was caused by an earthquake in 2012. But that claim is still in limbo.

“It’s been a long four years,” said strata president Keryn Timmerman, characterizing those years as confusing.

“For all of us, our home is safe, bright and fresh once again,” she added.

Timmerman expressed gratitude to Greyback Construction and the sub-trades for their hard work and timely completion. Much praised was also heaped on council members Stuart Syme and Linda Gergely (office manager).

Condominium owner Ken Hewlett said he was relieved to be back after renting a cottage for three and a half years.

Hewlett said he was one of the lucky ones who didn’t have a mortgage to pay in Park Place.

He noted the ordeal was a real learning experience for him, particularly in how insurance companies work . . . “or don’t work.”

“I’m just happy to be back; I’m a fierce Oliver fan.”

The two words that fellow owner Cynthia England could think of today were “long last.”

England said she is not moving back to Park Place because she bought another place to live. “It was my 18th move (so that’s enough).”

England said the experience at Park Place was very upsetting to her, particularly at her age.

Owner Ross Gibson said it’s really nice to be back home, saying the ordeal four years ago was very “inconvenient.” He had to find another home in Casa Rio, but now he’s back.

“It’s either here or out on the street,” he said.

But Gibson did note that the renovated building is very nice.

Owner Sandra Taylor, who looks after her elderly mother, said she’s happy to finally see an end to this saga, which has been a real financial burden on her family.

Taylor had to pay for three condominiums during the upheaval and is not returning to Park Place. She lives in Penticton now and hopes to sell her condo in Oliver.

Greyback superintendent Brian Norman said the renovation job at Park Place wasn’t a big challenge for the company because of their expertise and Syme’s help in understanding what needed to be done.

Norman said the real challenge for him was seeing the difficulty that the residents had to endure and overcome financially.

The superintendent noted that these repairs could have easily been done four years ago, adding that residents didn’t have to go through the ordeal of moving out.