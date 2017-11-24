Park is a necessity

Preservation of our planetary environment is humanity’s #1 priority.

Our regeneration of all forms of life, our health, happiness, etc., totally depend upon it. So, let’s all give this good old planet Earth our utmost respect and attention.

It was with elation to receive the announcement about the Okanagan-Similkameen national park proposal being resurrected and made to become more of a reality. The necessity for this park comes without any doubt or deliberation.

Overpopulation, commercialization, development, exploitation and pollution are overtaxing the resources, space and ecology of these two valleys.

Disregard for renewal and restoration of our environment cannot continue at today’s pace without restrictions or regulatory measures.

Cooperation on the part of all three levels of government, along with the people’s assistance, is now essential for the rejuvenation of these valleys (and this planet for that matter) to a healthy state of equilibrium.

First of all, let us express our appreciation to the federal, provincial and local levels of governments, especially the Okanagan Nation Alliance (Chief Clarence Louie and council along with other native groups) for all their hard work to make this park issue into a developing reality.

On behalf of all constituents, I extend our growing appreciation and support to all of the above authorities for a very successful and satisfactory conclusion, for everyone, to the national park proposal.

Thank you.

James Demetrick, Oliver