Overdose trend worries medical health officer

Interior Health is urging Okanagan residents using or considering using drugs to reconsider in the wake of an increasing overdose trend.

The Okanagan has had 50 overdose deaths in the first four months of 2017 compared to 76 in all of 2016.

“The number of deaths from drug overdoses continues to increase locally and across the province,” says Dr. Silvina Mema, medical health officer with Interior Health. “The Okanagan is one of the areas experiencing the largest impact with a greater than 50 per cent increase in illicit drug overdose death rates compared to 2016.”

Overdoses are occurring among street-involved populations as well as those who are using in private residences. While heroin remains the drug most often associated with overdoses, people who are overdosing are also reporting use of other drugs including stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamine.

“The biggest challenges we are facing in our overdose response right now are stigma and reaching the people who use drugs who are not street-involved. There is a big misperception out there that this overdose crisis is only affecting people who use heroin and are street involved, and that is simply not the case,” says Dr. Mema. “Overdoses are happening on the street, in private homes and among all socio-economic groups. We are urging everyone who uses illegal drugs to avoid using, if at all possible, or to take precautions to prevent overdose.”

Anyone who uses illegal drugs should follow these tips:

Don’t take drugs when you are alone. Leave door unlocked. Tell someone to check on you.

Keep an eye out for your friends and stay together.

Carry a Naloxone kit and know how to use it.