Outgoing ambassadors say thanks

It feels like just yesterday we were meeting at Mrs. Martine’s house sitting on her deck discussing the fun filled busy year ahead of us and now that year has come to an end.

Being an Oliver Ambassador has been an incredible experience for all of us. From volunteering to visiting other BC communities and making lifelong friends, we have truly learned so much. Qualities such as public speaking, standing with confidence and representing Oliver in parades is something that we will remember for the rest of our lives. We also had the pleasure of lending a hand at many local events. From painting faces and nails at the Festival of the Grape, Garlic Festival and other family events, to participating as dignitaries at local ceremonies, or serving tea at the United Church or the annual 90+ Tea, this year has been very busy at times.

Our team also held local events and fundraisers during the year. From our Fairytale Tea, to our countless bottle drives, to our annual cake auction at the candidate sponsor night, we’ve fundraised quite a bit for the program. Our Christmas and Easter chocolate sales have also helped raise funds for the program.

Thank you to our candidacy sponsors, Oliver Rotary Club, Oliver Lion’s and Lioness Club, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 97, and the Kiwanis Club of Oliver. Our sponsors ended up sponsoring the program again this year and we could not be more grateful. Thank you. We would like to acknowledge the Town of Oliver and Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen for their continued support.

We are so thankful for the Oliver Fire Department, Lone Wolf Construction, Osoyoos Indian Band and Oliver Elks Lodge for sponsoring this year’s candidates. We know they truly appreciate your support and couldn’t have done it without you.

Thank you to our award sponsors, Beyond Bliss and Oliver Tourism as well as all of our local businesses who donate to our silent auction and our community gift bags, and for visiting ambassadors during our pageant.

To Scott and Joanne Schaffrick for helping with fundraising and teaching us self-defence, Rachel Allenbrand for providing us the skills that are crucial for public speaking, and Cheryce for providing our hair workshop.

Thank you to the Oliver Chronicle and Oliver Daily News for covering our events so positively and making sure to get our good side for the pictures. Thank you to Mayor Hovanes, the councillors, Town of Oliver staff, and Area C director Terry Schafer for your valued support.

A huge thank you to our friends, families, and workplaces for putting up with our hectic schedules. Lastly but most definitely not the least – this year would not have been possible without Lori Martine. She keeps us on track for volunteering, pageants and fundraisers.

A big thank-you to Mrs. Martine for everything she has done for us. And finally, best of luck to the new ambassador team – Brooke, Molly, Abby and Aaliyah.

Jasleen Dhillon, Jeevan Gill, Manvir Ghadu, and Simi Gill