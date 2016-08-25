Outgoing Ambassadors look back and ahead

As we have now completed our year as Oliver Ambassadors, we have many experiences to share, and thanks to give.

After being named Oliver Ambassadors we had the opportunity to represent our beautiful community, and help out at many local events. From game and prize supervision at the Festival of the Grape, to face painting at the Sunshine Festival and other family events, to participating as dignitaries at local ceremonies, this year has been very busy at times. Activities in the community that include our program sponsors have been the most rewarding.

As Oliver Ambassadors, we became official representatives of the Town of Oliver, travelling to other communities promoting our town. We travelled to 10 communities and experienced everything they had to offer. Ishika, “loved meeting all the new people and creating new friendships.” Sumeet “loved that they never got tired of dancing.” Gavin felt that, “Seeing all the monuments, views and other photo opportunities left me feeling like I was in a whole new country, truly awe inspiring.”

Our team also held local events and fundraisers during the year. From our Punjabi Ladies Party, to our uncountable amount of bottle drives, to our annual cake auction at the candidate sponsor night, we’ve fundraised quite a bit for the program. Our holiday chocolate sales have also helped raise funds for the program. We wouldn’t have been able to do any of this without the community’s support.

As we retire, there are some very important thanks to give to various people, programs, and sponsors that have helped us through the year and even during our time as candidates. To our personal sponsors, Oliver Elks Lodge, Royal Canadian Legion Branch #97 and the Rotary Club of Oliver, for always being there for us since the beginning.

Thanks to our program sponsors, the Oliver Kiwanis Club and the Oliver Lions Club. To Marji Basso, Rachael Allenbrand, Joanne Schaffrick, and Mrs. Lori Martine, for being such wonderful ladies in keeping this program running throughout the years and guiding us through our year as ambassadors. Thanks to our workshop facilitators, Scott Schaffrick, Emily Nunes at Beyond Bliss, Leanne and Chantal at Levia, Michelle Weisheit and our award sponsors, Oliver Tourism, Amos Realty and Beyond Bliss.

Thank you to Mayor Hovanes, the councillors, Town of Oliver staff, and Area C director Terry Schafer for your valued support. Finally, a huge thank you to our friends, families, and workplaces for putting up with our hectic schedules.

Best of luck to the new ambassador team. We hope your year representing our community is a memorable one.

Gavin Buttar, Ishika Gill, Sumeet Sandhu