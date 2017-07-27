Organizer sought for Terry Fox Run

“I’m not a dreamer, and I’m not saying this will initiate any kind of definitive answer or cure to cancer, but I believe in miracles. I have to.”

These are the words written by a true Canadian hero.

Terry Fox had a single dream: a world without cancer. He sought to reach out to every corner of Canada, and beyond, when he embarked on his Marathon of Hope.

Terry Fox ran the equivalent of a marathon a day for 143 days straight, on one leg, to raise awareness for the need for research funding. When his own cancer spread, he was forced to stop running.

This year marks the 37th annual Terry Fox Run and Canada’s 150th anniversary. Oliver is seeking a motivated, compassionate volunteer run organizer to continue Terry’s legacy in your community.

What better way to celebrate Canada’s anniversary than volunteering for Oliver’s Terry Fox Run! For the past four years, since 2013, Oliver has been unable to host the Terry Fox Run due to a lack of volunteers. However, Terry still inspires generations of Oliver residents, uniting the community through a cause that has touched each one of us at one point or another.

Oliver’s 2012 run helped contribute to the more than $750 million that has been raised worldwide in Terry’s name, in support of impressive and vital progress made in cancer research over the past three decades.

As the volunteer run organizer, your responsibilities will include recruiting committee members, confirming the route, promoting the run, and overseeing run day activities. The time commitment ranges from two to four hours weekly during the months leading up to the National Run Day, which is on Sunday, September 17 this year.

Whether as a couple or individual, the volunteer run organizer will always be assisted by the Terry Fox Foundation in the planning process, and given the resources to make it a success.

The Terry Fox Foundation is proud of the 84 cents of every dollar raised that goes directly to cancer research initiatives.

“It would be such a shame for the people of Oliver to miss out on an opportunity to keep Terry’s legacy alive as every community, no matter how big or small can make a huge impact, just as Terry learned in 1980 when a small town of 10,000 people raised over $10,000,” says Donna White, provincial director for the Terry Fox Foundation BC and Yukon.

To volunteer contact White at 1-888-836-9786 or donna.white@terryfoxrun.