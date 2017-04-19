Only one complaint

Approximately 1,000 families each summer have been spending their money in this community and employing legions of Oliver locals for as long as anyone can remember.

As a commercial entity, our contribution to the town’s tax coffers is at a considerably higher rate than for residential taxpayers, and we have no quibble with that.

The questions to consider are common sense and of healthy and clean economic activity in Oliver. Where those families elect to go for great memories and family camping matters to us all.

We have banned campfires for our customers per instructions we received from the fire chief when the bad fire happened on the west side of town in 2015.

We are happy that council has agreed to make efforts to rationalize and permit the return to evening campfires for our guests at our resort. I think it’s important to be clear that we take our responsibility seriously and that we have a proven record as excellent corporate citizens. Our campfires are controlled by management and are put out at 11 pm.

The Chronicle quoted the town as saying they receive approximately half a dozen campfire complaints a year. This was a huge surprise to read because at best I can remember receiving one actual complaint in the 27 years we have owned the resort. A quick call to city hall to query the Chronicle’s statement confirms they don’t track or record the number of calls and that callers are referred to the fire department.

Paul and Sally Bouchard, The Lakeside Resort