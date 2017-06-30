Oliver wines win prestigious award

Oliver wines are among 12 that have been chosen for the 2017 Lieutenant Governor’s Awards for Excellence in British Columbia Wines.

The Honourable Judith Guichon said this year’s winning wines represent the best from the province.

“The hundreds of exceptional wines entered each year make it a challenge to select just 12 winners.”

This year, 486 wines were submitted by 132 wineries for judging.

The winners include Burrowing Owl Estate Winery for its Cabernet Franc 2014, Cassini Cellars for its Aristocrat Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 and the Nobilus Merlot 2013, Castoro de Oro Estate Winery for its Crimson Rhapsody 2014, and Maverick Estate Winery for its Bush Vine Syrah 2014.

Guichon will visit the winning wineries in September to present the awards.