Oliver to jump on social media bandwagon

By Lyonel Doherty

The Town of Oliver is getting in the groove by developing a social media policy to promote itself.

Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich said social media will be a very good tool the town can use to relay timely information to the public. The platforms they intend to use are Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Vaykovich said the Town will consider a photo contest in order to gather pictures of the community. There may also be a prize for Facebook “likes” and “shares.”

Vaykovich said the plan is to have a social media presence by September.

Councillor Petra Veintimilla said it will be a good way to promote their council meetings.

It was noted that the Town will have the ability to remove or restrict public comments or postings that are deemed inflammatory or inappropriate.