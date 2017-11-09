Oliver students honour the fallen

By Lyonel Doherty

Members of the Oliver Legion Colour Party were quite impressed with local schools during pre-Remembrance Day ceremonies today.

In fact, members hardly had to do anything as the students took charge and planned their own activities.

For example, at Oliver Elementary School, students sang, read poems and played music.

At Southern Okanagan Secondary School, Cooper Seminoff, Freya Ware, Joel Desjardins, Akayla Neuman, and Cole Hentzelt read heartfelt prose as pictures flashed across a large screen.

Teacher Mo Basso read out the names of the men who once attended school in Oliver and were later killed in battle. They were Robert Christie, Gustave Dieno, Robert Earle, Grant Echlin, Lawrence Hill, George Jmaeff, Ronald King, Campbell Leckie, Henry Richmond, George Stuart, Lionel Wheeler, Russel Wilkins, and Vernon Wood.

Basso said approximately 6500 First Nations people across Canada enlisted in both world wars, and more than 500 died in action.

He read a list of Osoyoos Indian Band members who also served: Douglas M. Allen, Everett F. Allen, Earnest George Baptiste, Terry Betterton, Mario George Grey, James Jameson, Billie Louie, Peter Louie, and Jimmy Stelkia.

Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary School and Sen Pok Chin school also hosted events today.