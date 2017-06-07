Oliver schools get new vice-principals

Former Oliver Elementary teacher Amanda Palmer is coming back to the school as vice-principal, while Stacey Smith will be the new vice-principal at Southern Okanagan Secondary School.

Smith will join new principal Tracy Harrington in August.

Smith is currently deputy head of secondary at International School Dhaka, an International Baccalaureate (IB) school in Bangladesh.

She has also worked as a physical education department head at Saigon South International School and as an alternate school and social studies teacher at Princess Margaret Secondary School in Penticton. Previously she worked at Skaha Lake Middle School and at Penticton Secondary School.

Palmer is currently teaching at Anahim Lake Elementary Junior Secondary School in Anahim Lake. Prior to this she was a teacher at Okanagan Falls Elementary School (from 2010 to 2016). She also taught at Similkameen Elementary Secondary School from 2005 to 2010, and at one point was a teacher at Oliver Elementary School.

Palmer will join new principal Jason McAllister.

Taking McAllister’s former position as vice-principal of Osoyoos Elementary School will be Bradley Burns, who currently teaches in Camrose, Alberta.