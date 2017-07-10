Oliver, regional district impose open fire ban

Because of the high and extreme fire danger in the area, the Town of Oliver and the regional district have imposed a temporary open fire ban.

Until further notice, all open burning, including campfires and fireworks, will be prohibited.

This ban is in conjunction with other local fire departments including Penticton, Summerland, Oliver, Osoyoos, Princeton, Hedley and the Penticton Indian Band.

This open burning ban is in effect to protect public safety and to limit the risk of person-caused wildfires.

The ban does not restrict fires in cooking stoves using gas, propane or briquettes, or to a portable campfire apparatus with a CSA or ULC rating (providing the flame height does not exceed 15 centimetres), but does restrict fires in portable wood burning fireplaces and campfires.

Campers and hikers and those recreating in remote areas are asked to use extreme caution.

Motorized vehicles, particularly all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and dirt bikes, can produce a significant amount of heat from their exhaust systems. This heat can be enough to spark a wildfire. Avoid operating any motorized vehicle in tall grass and vegetation when the weather is hot and dry. Even operating a lawn mower in dry grass conditions can ignite a fire.

Anyone found in violation of an open fire ban, including campfires, may be issued a ticket for up to $345 per incident. Anyone who causes a wildfire through arson or recklessness may also be fined up to $1 million, spend up to three years in prison and be held accountable for associated firefighting costs.