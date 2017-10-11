Oliver RCMP seek help to deter thefts

The Oliver RCMP is asking the public to help deter thefts in the community.

According to Cpl. Christina Tarasoff, there have been a number of reported property thefts over the last few weeks in Oliver. A number of thefts have been associated to a male riding a ATV or dirt bike.

Tarasoff said these thefts take a financial and emotional toll on local residents and their families.

We are working hard to identify and arrest those responsible but we asking for the public’s assistance to do their part in helping to deter thefts in the first instance , she said,

Tarasoff said people can help by ensuring that all belongings are properly secured and preferably out of sight, including locking up dirt bikes, ATVs and other recreational vehicles.

She also advised that outbuildings and garages should be secured with a heavy duty locking mechanism. And consider installing outdoor lighting and surveillance equipment.

The officer encourages people to report any suspicious activity at the time of observing it, and obtain as many details as possible including any vehicle and/or suspect description and last known direction of travel.