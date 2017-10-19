Oliver RCMP help apprehend alleged thief

The Oliver RCMP assisted the Osoyoos detachment in apprehending a male allegedly connected to ongoing thefts in the Osoyoos area.

On Oct. 17 residents noticed a large presence of police on Lakeshore Drive, where members, including Penticton canine services responded to a male committing thefts.

The male is well known to police and has been criminally active over the last several weeks throughout the South Okanagan. Sgt. Jason Bayda said the suspect was in possession of a stolen vehicle from Oliver.

After an extensive foot pursuit and search through vineyards, as well as thick brush, the accused, a 24-year old male of no fixed address, was arrested. He is being remanded in custody and will appear in court on Friday, October 20. He faces numerous theft and possession of stolen property charges.

The Osoyoos RCMP is looking for the owner of a large black coloured tool box with a Lordco sticker on it, along with an aluminum tool box which were seized during this investigation. Both tool boxes fit into the rear of a pickup box.

If you are missing a tool box that fits these descriptors please contact the Osoyoos RCMP at (250)495-7236 and quote file 2017-5924.