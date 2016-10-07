Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association appoints new executive director

The Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association has announced that Jennifer Busmann has been appointed as the new executive director, officially taking over for Tony Munday in January of 2017.

Busmann has a long and successful history of working in the BC wine industry, particularly in the Oliver Osoyoos region. She worked in guest services roles at NK’MIP Cellars and Stoneboat Vineyards and most recently in a management position at Spirit Ridge at NK’MIP Resort.

“Her talents in both the wine and tourism industries perfectly position her to direct all strategic activity for the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association,” said the board.

“Jennifer has an incredible energy and a passion for this valley that makes her perfect for this role,” said Kenn Oldfield, board chair. “I am confident that she will continue to drive the organization forward, matching the precedent set by Tony through his exceptional work and dedication over the past three years.”

Munday will lead Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association activity, supported by Busmann, over the next three months before retiring from the role at the end of the year. This will include attending the 2016 Canadian Tourism Awards where the Half Corked Marathon is a finalist for the Event of the Year category.