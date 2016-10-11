Oliver mourns death of local woman who died in crash

The Oliver community is mourning the death of a 47-year-old local woman who died after her vehicle careened down a 100-foot embankment off Nk’Mip Road early Monday morning.

In one Facebook posting today, a woman wrote: “You lived in the moment before it was cool. Your sense of humour was wicked and you laughed more than anyone I know. You were fierce and gentle at the same time. You were generous and hardworking. Your strength and ability to persevere were unmatched. Your guidance and wisdom cleverly disguised as casual remarks didn’t go unnoticed. You were an anchor to me.”

The Chronicle is not publishing the name of the deceased until it is confirmed by the BC Coroners Service.

Osoyoos RCMP reported that a passerby on Nk’Mip Road observed vehicle lights shining from the embankment at approximately 5 a.m. just north of Osoyoos.

“The vehicle, a GMC Jimmy, appears to have gone off road left and down the embankment coming to rest on its wheels,” said Cpl. Jason Bayda. “The lone occupant, a 47-year-old female resident of Oliver, was deceased at the scene,” he noted.

Rob Graham, spokesman for the Oliver Fire Department, said an officer on scene determined that it was a recovery operation as opposed to a rescue.

Members conducted a search of the area to ensure nobody else was involved in the accident.

Graham said firefighters used a ropes and harness system attached to a rescue basket to bring the woman’s body up the hill. Members train for this scenario regularly, he pointed out. He said the terrain off Nk’Mip Road (accessed off Black Sage Road) was brushy and sandy, but not overly difficult to traverse.

Osoyoos RCMP continue to investigate the incident and have not indicated what may have caused it.

“It’s still too early to determine the cause,” Bayda said Tuesday.

Barb McLintock from the BC Coroners Service said they were working on the file Tuesday and would confirm more details as quickly as possible.