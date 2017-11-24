Oliver man jailed for fraud

Defrauding nine people of $1.2 million has landed an Oliver man behind bars for three years.

Bryan Wilfred Clemens, 49, recently pleaded guilty of fraud over $5,000 and laundering the proceeds of crime.

Police originally responded to a complaint of fraud brought forward by multiple investors in Lethbridge, Alberta in 2014.

Clemens was working as a mortgage associate at the time. According to police, Clemens solicited money from nine acquaintances for what he called “bridge financing” for his real estate clients. Investors were promised high rates of return but the money was instead deposited into Clemens’ personal account.