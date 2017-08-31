Oliver man charged in Osoyoos break-in

A 49-year-old Oliver man, Kevin Leclerc, has been charged with break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and possession of stolen property.

The Osoyoos RCMP reported that police advocated that Leclerc be detained, but he was released pending trial, with a nightly curfew and a condition not to enter Osoyoos.

According to police, a person who was looking after a neighbour’s residence in Osoyoos on August 27 called the RCMP after he believed someone was inside.

When police entered the residence, a man who was very well known to police for property crime was located upstairs. Upon confrontation, the male fled to the balcony and jumped over the railing.

“The attending officer pursued the male on foot and apprehended him as he attempted to flee and drive into the officer on a stolen quad,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Further examination of the property revealed parts from a stolen automobile. Many valuables were also missing from the residence, according to police.