Oliver man accused of gun smuggling

A judge has denied bail for an Oliver man accused of smuggling guns into Canada.

In Penticton court on Thursday, Alex Louie represented himself, saying he was a North American Indian, not a Canadian citizen. He appeared by video camera, but would not position himself to show his face on the monitor.

Louie faces nine charges for allegedly trying to smuggle two handguns across the Osoyoos border on Wednesday morning.

The guns were reportedly found attached under his vehicle with wire. Border officers also found ammunition in the vehicle.

In defending himself, the accused used Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie as a character reference, saying he was not a threat to society and had no reason to run. He then suggested the court call his cousin (Chief Louie) and ask him because he “maintains the culture.”

But Judge Gregory Koturbash said the accused should remain in custody after the Crown prosecutor said that he has a history of defying the law and authority.

Furthermore, the Crown said Alex Louie poses a risk to the public and described him as a “radicalized individual” who firmly believes that Canadian law does not apply to him.

The judge agreed that Louie would be a flight risk if released, adding the accused is disruptive and exhibits hostility and aggression.

Koturbash said the risk to public safety is why he denied Louie bail.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8 for his arraignment.

The judge said Louie could face a lengthy jail term if convicted of the charges.