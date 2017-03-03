Oliver joins fight against invasive mussels

By Lyonel Doherty

The Town of Oliver is flexing its muscles against mussels.

Council will write a letter to Minister of Environment Mary Polak to support the Okanagan Basin Water Board’s concern about the increasing threat posed by invasive zebra and quagga mussels.

Council believes there is a need to expand mussel prevention and preparedness efforts in BC.

Mayor Ron Hovanes said invasive mussels are a huge concern in Montana.

“They (mussels) just need to get over one range before they get into the Columbia water basin.”

The mayor said mussels are “nasty” and destroy beaches.

Water councillor Rick Machial said they also choke off water intakes.

Tracy Gray, chair of the Okanagan Basin Water Board, said this invasive species is now only a few hours’ drive from provincial waters, which makes the issue even more critical.

Gray said they are calling for legislative changes to require all watercraft entering BC to report to an inspection station prior to launching in provincial waters.

She pointed out that Montana’s governor has declared a natural resource emergency due to their infested waters. As a result, the water board is calling for invasive infestations to be added as a specified hazard under BC’s Emergency Program Management Regulation.

“BC must enhance its monitoring network to ensure that any infestation is identified as soon as possible, allowing the best chance of immediately quarantining a water body and preventing further threats,” Gray said.

She noted that the introduction of mussels in BC would have significant negative impacts on fisheries, drinking water intakes, farm irrigation systems, sewer outfalls, bridges, docks, and retaining walls.