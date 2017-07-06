Oliver girl empowered by innovation program

By Lyonel Doherty

A 16-year-old girl from Oliver has been selected from 800 students across Canada to participate in an enrichment program that fosters innovation and leadership.

Ishika Gill, a former Oliver Ambassador, may become one of tomorrow’s change makers after attending the SHAD program this month for exceptional high school students.

The intense program, in residence at a host university, focuses on science, technology, engineering, math and the arts to help students reach their full potential.

Immersive workshops and activities offer a new way to understand the world.

Students like Gill will be challenged with a big, complex issue and are asked to find solutions while working with peers.

Gill said SHAD is a once-in-a-lifetime program that will broaden her learning outside of school.

She was chosen after writing two essays and submitting an academic page certified by Southern Okanagan Secondary School.

“From this experience (at SHAD), I hope to learn to face challenges, think outside of the box, and learn more about science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.”

After high school, Gill wants to attend university and become a dentist who specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of periodontal disease.

“I have chosen this path because when my sister was younger she had very crooked teeth, and ever since I was little, I went to appointments with her and have known from a very young age that I wanted to become a dentist.”

Gill said she is interested in science and technology because it keeps advancing, and with those advancements you keep learning more about these subjects.

Gill was asked what concerns her about the world today, and what difference she wants to make.

“I want to make a difference in the world by making the world a happier place. Nowadays, everyone is always so stressed out and busy, even I am guilty of this, but by taking the time out of your day to volunteer, play sports, make someone else smile, everyone can make this world a better place.”