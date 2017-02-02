Oliver gets $72,000 infrastructure boost

The Oliver Community Centre has received a renovation boost of $72,178 courtesy of a Government of Canada CIP 150 investment.

With this funding, the Oliver Parks and Recreation Society has improved the centre, including updating and expanding the weight room, upgrading the HVAC systems to increase energy efficiency, and improving the venue’s accessibility.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada’s celebration of the country’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Through investments in community infrastructure, the Government of Canada will invest in projects that seek to renovate, expand and improve existing community infrastructure, with a focus on recreational facilities.

Natalie Alexander, interim manager of Oliver Parks and Recreation, said the renovations have helped revitalize the only community weight room in the area, and will leave a lasting legacy by supporting healthy habits and a better quality of life.