Oliver Fire Department hosts fourth annual Drive-Thru Breakfast

By Vanessa Broadbent

Oliver firefighters put their cooking skills to test Saturday morning, hosting their fourth annual Drive-Thru Breakfast fundraiser.

From 8:00 to 11:00 a.m., community members had the opportunity to drive through the fire hall and receive a by-donation breakfast, cooked fresh by members of the Oliver Fire Department.

This year the funds raised from the event, totalling $2,700, went to support the Oliver Ambassador Program.

“We wanted to support a local charity so the funds that are being spent in the community are going back into the community,” said firefighter Grant Stevely.

While the firefighters were the ones working hard in the kitchen, various community groups helped support the event as well. B.C. Tree Fruits provided apples, and Buy Low Foods helped provided the food.

Along with supporting the Oliver Ambassadors, the Drive-Thru Breakfast is also a way for the community to get to know their local fire department better.

“It gets our face in the community and everyone here enjoys it as well,” said Stevely. “We’ve seen everyone from MLA’s come in today, the town councillors, the mayor, and local business owners.”

Given the event’s success to date, it’s safe to except to see a fifth Drive-Thru Breakfast next year.

“I’d say we’ve been successful with it and we all enjoy it.”