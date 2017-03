Oliver fire chief gets medal for mettle

The Town of Oliver honoured Fire Chief Dan Skaros last night with a prestigious medal from the Canadian Volunteer Fire Services Association.

Mayor Ron Hovanes presented him with the municipal long service award.

“We’re very fortunate to have him, willing to dedicate his life for the protection of the community,” Hovanes said.

In June, Skaros will have served 32 years in the fire service.