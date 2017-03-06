Oliver father and husband mourned after tragedy

Oliver father and husband mourned after tragedy

Emergency personnel spent more than 10 hours during the rescue of Oliver truck driver Pat Gaudet who was trapped in his rig following an accident on Highway 3 in Manning Park recently. Gaudet passed away in hospital on March 4. (Photo by Chilliwack Search and Rescue)
Members of Chilliwack Search and Rescue work to extricate Pat Gaudet from his transport truck that careened off Highway 3 in Manning Park on Feb. 28. (Photo by Chilliwack Search and Rescue)

A 45-year-old Oliver man is being remembered as a stellar husband and father after he died following a motor vehicle accident in Manning Park recently.

Pat Gaudet was driving a transport truck on Highway 3 on Feb. 28 when it left the roadway and went over a steep embankment. The cause is still being investigated.

Gaudet was reportedly trapped in the vehicle for two days before being found and rescued. It took more than 10 hours to free him from the wreckage, but sadly he passed away in hospital on March 4.

Gaudet worked as a truck driver for years and leaves behind a wife and two young daughters in Oliver.

As the community mourns his passing, he is being remembered as a caring father and role model.

 

 

 

 

 

