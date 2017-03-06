Oliver father and husband mourned after tragedy

A 45-year-old Oliver man is being remembered as a stellar husband and father after he died following a motor vehicle accident in Manning Park recently.

Pat Gaudet was driving a transport truck on Highway 3 on Feb. 28 when it left the roadway and went over a steep embankment. The cause is still being investigated.

Gaudet was reportedly trapped in the vehicle for two days before being found and rescued. It took more than 10 hours to free him from the wreckage, but sadly he passed away in hospital on March 4.

Gaudet worked as a truck driver for years and leaves behind a wife and two young daughters in Oliver.

As the community mourns his passing, he is being remembered as a caring father and role model.