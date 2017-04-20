Oliver Elementary School gets new principal

By Lyonel Doherty

Oliver Elementary School will soon say goodbye to Principal Karen Sinclair and welcome new administrator Jason McAllister from Osoyoos.

Sinclair will be the new principal of Okanagan Falls Elementary School effective Aug. 1.

“It’s been an honour to be principal at Oliver Elementary. I’ve really appreciated the support from the entire community and I will miss them all.”

She noted that great things are happening at Oliver Elementary, but pointed out that she’s excited about working with the Okanagan Falls school community.

McAllister has served in the role of vice-principal at Osoyoos Elementary since 2014. He was a former teacher at Osoyoos Elementary and Similkameen Elementary Secondary School.

McAllister said he’s very excited to take on his new role in Oliver and is looking forward to building new relationships with students, staff and parents.

McAllister said he’s bringing to Oliver an expansive history of working with technology.

“I want to help drive the meaningful use of technology and the appropriate amount of it . . . where it makes a difference in students’ lives.”

In other news, the school district has appointed Scott Tremblay as the new principal of Osoyoos Secondary School. He replaces Mike Safek who is retiring.

Tremblay has served in the role of vice- principal at Similkameen Elementary Secondary School since 2013 and was a former teacher at that school when he joined the district in 2002.

Superintendent of Schools Bev Young said it is not yet known who will be replacing McAllister or Tremblay in their respective schools.

“We currently have a recruitment ad out,” she said.