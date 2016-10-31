You Are Here: Home » Featured » Oliver Elementary hosts Halloween/Diwali assembly

Oliver Elementary hosts Halloween/Diwali assembly

Many creative Halloween costumes were on display this morning at Oliver Elementary School during a special assembly. Photo by Lyonel Doherty

Many outstanding Halloween costumes were seen at Oliver Elementary School, which hosted a special parade of costumes this morning.

Mrs. Basso’s and Mrs. Currie’s class performed a surprise dance to Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and a special Bhangra dance was performed by students to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights. This was led by Grade 7 students Jessica, Khushdeep and Nimrit.

The assembly also invited Doctors of BC president Alan Ruddiman to talk about the Doctors of BC activity challenge to promote healthy choices among youth.

Teacher Samantha Marsel dressed up too.

Horsing around for Halloween

Hey, there's pumpkinhead!

