Oliver Elementary hosts Halloween/Diwali assembly

Many outstanding Halloween costumes were seen at Oliver Elementary School, which hosted a special parade of costumes this morning.

Mrs. Basso’s and Mrs. Currie’s class performed a surprise dance to Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and a special Bhangra dance was performed by students to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights. This was led by Grade 7 students Jessica, Khushdeep and Nimrit.

The assembly also invited Doctors of BC president Alan Ruddiman to talk about the Doctors of BC activity challenge to promote healthy choices among youth.