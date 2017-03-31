Oliver doctor throws stethoscope into election ring

By Lyonel Doherty

Dr. Peter Entwistle who recently resigned as chief of staff at South Okanagan General Hospital wants your vote in the upcoming provincial election.

The general practitioner has stated his intention to run as an independent candidate against MLA Linda Larson, NDP challenger Colleen Ross, and BC Green Party candidate Vonnie Lavers.

Dr. Entwistle resigned as chief of staff over concerns about patient care at SOGH regarding his belief that acute care beds are being threatened.

The physician is required to secure 75 nominators (signatures) in order to officially run as a candidate.

“What I’m trying to do is supported by a lot of people,” Dr. Entwistle said, noting he has heard a lot of heartbreaking stories from people negatively impacted by the health care system. For example, people who have no access to medical services or are languishing on waiting lists.

The doctor said he only made the decision to run after attending the all-candidates forum in Oliver last week.

“We have to hold politicians to account . . . I don’t believe the riding is well served by the current MLA.”

Dr. Entwistle said he is assembling his team consisting of people who are passionate about health care. Once that is done, they will schedule some “meet and greet” events for the public.

The physician said he will be raising issues of concern and clarifying the acute care bed and emergency room (ER) situation at SOGH.

He stressed the importance of maintaining ER services 24 hours a day, noting that three new physicians have been recruited to help in that regard.

Dr. Entwistle said health care concerns continue with wait times in the ER, wait times to see specialists, wait times for surgeries, and people who cannot even secure a family doctor. The cost of medication in BC is another concern, he stated.

“The list is huge and this is not being addressed by (political) parties.”

He also has an issue with the Liberals’ and the NDP’s promise to eliminate Medical Services Plan premiums worth $2.5 billion. He said the main parties have no plan on how they will recoup this money for health care.

When asked about his chances of winning, the doctor acknowledged that it’s unusual for independent candidates to win elections. But that doesn’t deter his confidence.

“I’m running, and I’m running to win, and I think I’ve got a good chance to win.”

Dr. Entwistle said health care may appear to be a one-issue platform, but it encompasses everything and everyone, from taxes to the environment.

“Electing me would not be a waste of your vote . . . you’d be wasting your vote on the other parties.”

The physician said he doesn’t have all the answers, but has worked in the health care industry for 30 years and knows what the problems are.

“I can make suggestions that others haven’t thought of, and I have enthusiasm and energy.”

He also likes the fact that he’s independent and doesn’t have to do what health authorities tell him to do or what a party dictates. He only wants to advocate for the community and fix what is broken.

Why vote for him?

“Because I’m not a politician and I believe what I say. The whole point of being an independent is I can say what I think and I’m not bound by any guidelines.”

Dr. Entwistle wants to reassure his patients that he will continue his family practice in Oliver if he wins the election.