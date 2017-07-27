Oliver Crime Watch needs you

Oliver Crime/Speed Watch needs volunteers.

At present we have 28 personnel that have volunteered their time but unfortunately not all can do both Crime Watch and Speed Watch patrols due to various reasons such as hip, knee, and back problems that come with “early middle age.”

Also the majority (16) come from outside the town limits. We patrol from Vaseux Lake in the north to Road 9 in the south, but the main area is within the town limits.

It would be nice if we had more “townies” to join us to help protect their town. The commitment required is only one, four-hour Crime Watch patrol per month and one, one-hour Speed Watch setup per month (can do more if you wish).

Our mandate is only to observe and report. We do not leave the vehicle. If you would like to know more please contact me, Ron Johnson, via email at olivercrimewatch@gmail.com, with your name and phone number and I will return your call ASAP.

I will also be available at the joint Air Cadet/Crime Watch yard sale on Saturday, July 29 from 8 am until 2 pm at the Air Cadet hangar at 5856 Cessna Street (east side of the Oliver Airport.

Ron Johnson, Oliver