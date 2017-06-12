Oliver council remuneration and expenses $122K last year

Ever wondered what Oliver Town council is costing you? About $122,351 a year.

That was the total remuneration and expenses for seven council members in 2016, according to financial statements released by the Town.

The following is a breakdown on what each councillor and the mayor made, including benefits and expenses:

Councillor Jack Bennest – $15,587; Councillor Maureen Doerr – $17,654; Mayor Ron Hovanes – $37,132; water councillor Rick Machial – $5,772; water councillor Andre Miller – $8,435; Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger – $18,671; and Councillor Petra Veintimilla – $19,097.

The Town also released the remuneration of eight staff members who are paid more than $75,000 per year, including expenses. They are: Utility Operator 3 Arvid Bensler – $82,903; Deputy Director of Operations Darren Bjornson – $82,818; Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Cowan – $88,934; Director of Operations Shawn Goodsell – $98,870; Chief Financial Officer David Svetlichny – $130,577; Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich – $89,431; Deputy Finance Officer Heather Wilson – $83,571; and Utility Operator 2 Adrian Zandvliet – $79,207.

Total remuneration (including expenses) for these eight staff members is $736,314.