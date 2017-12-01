Oliver Chronicle welcomes new reporter

A new face has been added to the Oliver Chronicle editorial staff.

Vanessa Broadbent has been hired as the Chronicle’s digital reporter with the goal of improving its website presence.

Broadbent, 24, comes from Chilliwack where she graduated from the University of the Fraser Valley, studying English and journalism.

She was editor-in-chief of the student newspaper there, and worked for the Chilliwack Times and the Agassiz Harrison Observer.

Broadbent’s passion is writing poetry and children’s fiction. She also loves art and the outdoors, and quickly admits her affinity for hiking and camping.

She came to the Okanagan as a kid and calls this region her “second home.”

“I really like journalism because you get to tell other people’s stories that you would not otherwise get to hear.”

She calls herself a storyteller and loves writing human interest features.

One thing she can’t wait to do is taste fresh fruit on a regular basis in the Okanagan.

Broadbent loves the small town environment, noting she is not a big city person.

To get in touch with Broadbent, call the Chronicle at 250-498-3711.