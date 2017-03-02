Oliver Chronicle a finalist (again) in BC newspaper awards

Once again, the Oliver Chronicle is a finalist in the 2017 Ma Murray BC Community Newspaper Awards.

After some intense judging, the Chronicle was chosen as a finalist in the Newspaper Excellence category (under 25,000 circulation).

Newspapers in this category are judged on quality of news, photography, editorial content, advertising, entertainment news and sports.

The Chronicle won first place in this category last year, and won a blue ribbon for newspaper excellence in all of Canada. It also won two first place photography awards.

Editor Lyonel Doherty said the entire staff at the Chronicle is to be commended for the work they do in bringing a quality product to the community.

“Everybody who works here deserves kudos for this; from the front office staff to the people who collate the paper downstairs,” Doherty said. “It’s truly a combined effort.”

The awards ceremony will be held at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond on April 29.