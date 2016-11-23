Oliver businesses chip in for fireworks show

On Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26, Oliver’s community Christmas Light-Up and fireworks will bring families together to celebrate the start of the festive season and put some sparkle into the winter months.

On Friday starting at 3 pm bring the kids along for pictures with Santa at Royal Lepage and re-discover downtown Oliver featuring face painting, goodies, wine tasting, wreath contest and caroling with the businesses along Main Street. Then gather at Town Hall for the Oliver Elementary School choir at 5:30 and the official Light-Up countdown . . . and a very special visitor at 6 pm.

After the ceremonies families are invited down to the community park for a hot drink and popcorn. Warm up by the fire and be dazzled by the annual fireworks display taking place at 7 pm. The time for the fireworks is earlier than last year to accommodate the younger families in town so be sure to mark it on your calendar.

This year’s fireworks show has been made possible by some very generous local sponsors including Fortis, the Town of Oliver, Oliver Tourism Association, TRU Building Centre, Visual Telecom and new businesses Strike Alarms, Oliver Landing and Kevin’s NoFrills.

The Oliver Community Christmas Light-Up Committee credits these local businesses for investing in Oliver and giving a wonderful holiday gift to residents by providing the funds for a really great fireworks show.

Saturday, Nov. 26 will boast more family fun starting with the annual Breakfast with Santa event at the Community Centre with children’s crafts, live music and a pancake breakfast from 9-11:30 am. Event organizers have confirmed with the North Pole that Santa will be attending the breakfast to fuel up before continuing on his journey.

Tickets are $7 per child over 2 and adults by donation. At 2 pm Edward Jones proudly presents a free matinee showing of the movie “Storks” at the Oliver Theatre.

Don’t forget about the Festival of Trees at Frank Venables Theatre. The official light up is at 5:15 pm on Friday, Nov. 25, and viewing continues daily until January 4 from 5:30-8 pm.

By Carol Sheridan