OIB election candidates updated

The list of candidates for the Osoyoos Indian Band election has been updated.

Running for councillor are: Yvonne Weinert, ZZa Hall (Pulido), Ducky Bray, Justin Hall, Tony Baptiste, Leona Baptiste, Theresa Gabriel, Sammy Jo Louie, Jason Baptiste, Ronnie McGinnis, Roger Hall, Patricia Bower, Tommy Lee Gabriel, Raylene Baptiste, Sandra Falkus, Jacob Kruger, Zoey Baptiste and Neil Baptiste.

Running for chief are incumbent Clarence Louie, Ernest Baptiste, and Ray Gallagher (Proulx).

Voting day is February 16.