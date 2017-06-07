Officials advise against tubing in river

Tubing on local rivers is not advised on the Penticton River Channel, Okanagan River or Similkameen River at this time. Rivers are exceptionally high, fast and more dangerous than usual. Debris may be moving through the water that can hurt people. The speed and power of these rivers can put people at risk.

The RDOS is actively helping people deal with flooding. Resources include free sand and sand bags. If you require sand bags, please call the Emergency Operations Centre: 250-490-4225 or toll free at 1-877-610-3737. For after-hours emergencies, please call the Provincial Emergency Program at 1-800-663-3456.

If property damage happens due to flooding, you may be eligible for assistance through the Disaster Financial Assistance program. Call 1-888-257-4777 or visit their website at http://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance.