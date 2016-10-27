Occupancy permit sought for Park Place

A glimmer of hope is shining through the clouds for Park Place Strata Corporation as it works with a local developer to get an “occupancy permit” for their building that has stood vacant for three years.

Linda Gergely, treasurer and office manager for the McKinney Road complex, confirmed Wednesday that they are working with David Perehudoff of Canadian Wetlands and the Town of Oliver to obtain a permit for residents to move back into the building.

It has been 38 months since the owners of Park Place moved out of their units on the advice of their structural engineer following sudden damage (cracks, etc.) that appeared in the building. No cause has yet been determined, but the strata previously maintained that an earthquake was to blame.

For safety reasons, the owners were advised to vacate the premises.

For the past three years the strata council has been trying to work with their insurance company and several engineers to resolve the issue, but to no avail. The council even sought ways of their own to determine the extent of the damage, but met with brick walls (pardon the pun).

Finally, following negotiations this summer between Perehudoff and strata council president Stuart Syme, a plan was created to conduct an engineering investigation into the damages and repair costs.

On Monday, Perehudoff announced the plan to the Town of Oliver, saying the ultimate goal is obtaining an occupancy permit for the residents.

He told the Chronicle they need to confirm that all of the mechanical, electrical, sewer, water, fire protection and structure are remodeled to the Town’s approval.

In looking back at the turn of events, Perehudoff said the insurance company and engineers started their investigations but the work was never finished.

“No one could state that the building was safe to return (to). On the other hand, no one says it wasn’t safe.”

As a result of all this, the residents were left out in the cold, he stated.

Perehudoff said he got involved because the issue was brought to his attention, and he knew they had the expertise to fix the problem.

“We have three engineers on contract and are working with a local expert to confirm our findings,” he noted. “It’s the right thing for us as a developer to do . . . get these people back in their homes.”

Wayde Bliss, the Town of Oliver’s building official, could not be reached for comment.

Mayor Ron Hovanes said he takes Perehudoff’s comments at face value and hopes the best for Park Place owners.

“I believe their help is now in the strata’s hands . . . right now it is wait and see.”

Gergely said the strata council is optimistic about the latest proposal.

“It’s kind of exciting after so many years of struggling to get a resolution to this. We’re finally getting a study that we wanted to get done in 2013.”

Gergely said the study will determine the extent of the damages, and if fixable, what needs to be done to make Park Place safe and habitable again. She noted the building has to be fixed before they can apply for an occupancy permit.

Gergely said she’s ready to move back in to her unit in Park Place despite the fact she has grown quite comfortable living in Casa Rio.

But not everyone is in the same boat.

She noted that a lot of Park Place residents have relocated, while some have moved into care homes. Sadly, several residents have passed away since 2013, she pointed out.

Gergely estimated that of the original 62 people who had to move out of their units, 70 per cent will not be returning.

“Not everyone is physically or financially able to move back.”

The ordeal has affected everyone’s health because it has been a stressful situation, she stated.

Gergely said it has been a financial burden for owners who still have to pay their mortgages (even when they can’t live in their homes).

“You can’t just walk away from it. You have legal and financial obligations.”

Gergely admitted she is a little bitter and disillusioned with insurance companies, particularly when you pay your premiums and get nothing in return.

“Still three years later and we’re in the same spot . . . it seems the first thing they do is find a reason not to pay you.”

But she’s holding out hope for the occupancy permit, saying it’s a decent thing for Canadian Wetlands to do.

If all goes well, residents could start moving back in by spring of 2017.

Meanwhile, the strata still has an insurance claim and two lawsuits in progress. There is a lawsuit against the insurance company and another one against other parties, including engineers.

The Town of Oliver also has an invested interest in Park Place since it now owns one of the units.

Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Cowan said Unit 106 was subject to a municipal tax sale in 2014.

“No one came forward at that time to buy the unit so by default the Town of Oliver then became the owner of the property.”

Cowan said the property owner had one year from the date of the tax sale to come forward and pay the outstanding taxes to be able to retain their property. When the Town received the property through this process, it had the ability to extend the redemption period by one year through the adoption of a special bylaw. This allowed the property owner an additional year to pay the outstanding fees. After the extension period passed without payment, the property legally became the possession of the Town.

