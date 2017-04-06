Notice to rural Oliver water customers

The beginning of the 2017 irrigation season has been set for Wednesday, April 12.

Town crews began turning on all irrigation services on Tuesday, April 4. This will allow users to take water for spray fill purposes; however, it must only be used for this purpose. Those found using water for any other purpose prior to the irrigation season will have their water turned off. Water service will then not be available until the beginning of the irrigation season and only after a $100 turn-on fee is paid.

NOTE: The exceptions to this are users in System #5 and the former Black Sage Irrigation District where spray fillers are available.

FERTIGATION:

All users fertigating or using plastic mulch with drip irrigation must do so in compliance with Bylaw # 1351. Non-compliance is an offence punishable by a ticket fine or prosecution through the courts.

Those users registered for fertigation in 2016 will have their water turned on for spray purposes; however, it will be turned off on May 31, if they have not provided a current 2017 certification of their back flow preventer, or have not advised the Town in writing that they will not be fertigating in 2017.

For more information, contact the Public Works Office at 250-485-6213.