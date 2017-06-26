Nothin’ But Net hits court July 4

By Mo Basso

Former National Team basketball player and SOSS legend Spencer McKay brings his “Nothin’ But Net” (NBN) basketball camp back to Oliver for the 17th year in a row.

Complementing his 2014 Basketball BC Hall of Fame honour, McKay was recently inducted into the University of Victoria Sports Hall of Fame, and is currently the lead assistant coach for the mega-talented UBC Thunderbirds.

McKay on returning to Oliver for the 17th summer: “I’m really happy that we’ve been able to keep this camp going for so long. As a kid, I would have loved to have world-class players come to Oliver to teach basketball, but you had to go to Vancouver or the US for that, so it wasn’t cheap and there would be 150 kids in the gym. I think it’s also really cool that we’ve been able to keep the cost of the camp so low compared to other camps around the country, and that is largely in thanks to the support we receive from generous organizations like Oliver Kiwanis. You simply don’t get this level of instruction for the price anywhere else.”

NBN has featured many incredible basketball players and coaches over the years, and this summer is no exception. McKay brings with him one of the most athletic and exciting players in the country, 6’6″ All-Canadian guard Jordan Jensen-Whyte of the UBC Thunderbirds. In August Jordan will be representing Team Canada at the 2017 FISU Games in Taipei, Taiwan, and will be pursuing a professional career in Europe in September.

A favourite among kids all around Vancouver, Jordan is also an experienced camp coach and can demonstrate basketball skills at the very highest level.

Says Spencer, “We are extremely excited to have Jordan on the NBN staff this summer. He’s not only a fantastic basketball player, but he’s also a very good coach. More importantly, he’s just an awesome guy and the kids will really enjoy learning from him.”

NBN has always been about bringing the best basketball players and coaches BC has to offer to McKay’s hometown of Oliver, and Jensen-Whyte is one of the very best the camp has ever featured.

McKay adds, “It’s a unique chance to watch and learn from one of the top players in the country – opportunities like this don’t happen in small towns very often. Our philosophy has always been: bring the best talent to Oliver and make it fun and affordable for everyone.”

NBN is on the court July 4-7 in the gymnasium of South Okanagan Secondary School. It’s only a week away and filling up quickly.

Call 250-498-9408 or email mbasso.sd53.bc.ca for more information.